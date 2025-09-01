International couturier to host charity fashion show lunch in aid of Age Concern Marbella

Tony Bryant Malaga Monday, 1 September 2025, 11:46 Share

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro is to host a lunch and fashion show at La Sala Banús, Marbella, on Thursday 9 October, an event that was originally due to take place earlier this year but that had to be postponed due to reasons “beyond our control”.

The event will be hosted by Brian Piccolo, an international couturier who will present a fashion show, and a talk, My Life as a Couturier, during which he will reveal his fascinating career designing fashionable clothes for celebrities and stars.

The designer will also hold a raffle with a prize of a tailored garment that he will create especially for the winner, who can choose the fabric and type of garment, although the offer will exclude wedding dresses. Tickets for the raffle cost ten euros and all proceeds will go to the charity.

“This event will help underpin our fight against loneliness and social isolation - the hidden scourge of old age,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

The fundraising lunch, which starts at 1pm, costs 49 euros and includes a two-course meal with wine. A selection of desserts is available at an additional cost.

Table reservations and tickets for the raffle are available at the organisation’s social centre in San Pedro Alcántara, and at any of the coffee mornings, or by emailing: lunches@ageconcernmarbella.com