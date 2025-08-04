Two 'professional' thieves arrested for breaking into holiday homes on Costa del Sol and stealing goods worth 640,000 euros

SUR Malaga Monday, 4 August 2025, 16:25 | Updated 16:36h. Share

The National Police have arrested two people in connection with a series of burglaries from holiday homes in Marbella. Both were reportedly linked to a total of nine robberies with forced entry and document forgery on the Costa del Sol.

According to sources, the pair were highly skilled in property burglaries and they would usually break in at night using the 'slip' method. After assessing the victims' complaints, the police estimated that the offenders had stolen items worth more than 640,000 euros.

The criminal organisation to which the pair belonged mainly targeted tourist flats. They would use methods such as the 'slip' technique, minor forced entry or scaling low walls. However, investigators do not rule out the use of other more sophisticated techniques such as 'bumping' or 'impressioning', since some victims stated that the door showed no signs of a forced lock.

In addition, police investigators discovered that the burglars would disguise themselves either as tourists or as the owners of the property, using masks and hats to conceal their appearance. They would also set up surveillance during the peak hours of the day, when the inhabitants were not at the property. The criminal gang would use vehicles registered in the names of third parties and false documents, sometimes using relatives' names. They would also erase their fingerprints or use gloves during the burglaries.

Despite their skilled work, the two perpetrators were finally arrested by the police and remanded in custody.