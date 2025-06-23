Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Photo of the pram run over in Marbella. Marbella se queja
112 incident

Car ccident involving mother and toddler in Marbella recorded by taxi camera

The incident took place at around 1.20pm on Boulevard Alphonse von Hohenlohe

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 23 June 2025, 12:54

A woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old toddler were taken to hospital on Friday, 20 June, after getting hit by two cars while crossing at red traffic lights in Marbella.

The accident happened around 1.20pm on the Bulevar Alfonso de Hohenlohe in Marbella. Medical staff and the Local Police were mobilised to the scene after a call reported that a mother, who was pushing her daughter in a pram, was hit by two cars.

The first impact was with a taxi driven by a 50-year-old Spanish man. The vehicle had a built-in camera, which recorded the incident. The pram was then hit by a second car driven by a 30-year-old Brazilian man.

The Local Police reported that the 41-year-old woman from the Czech Republic and her child were both injured and taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella.

Upon initial inspection, the woman was injured in the shoulder, while the girl only sustained erosions and a cut on one leg, as she was secured by the pram's seatbelts. The child has now been discharged, while the mother remains in hospital, stable and awaiting treatment.

Witnesses indicated that it was the woman who entered the road when the pedestrian traffic light was red. This was confirmed by the video provided by the taxi driver, which shows the car approaching the pedestrians at a green light for the vehicles on the road.

