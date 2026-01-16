Historic town hall building closes for refubishment and offices are relocated

José Carlos García Marbella. Friday, 16 January 2026, 15:11 Share

The year has begun with 'all change' at Marbella council offices as the historic town hall building in Orange Square closes for eight months for a complete refurbishment.

Speaking about the 3.6-million-euro overhaul, which began earlier this month, mayor Ángeles Muñoz said "the historic building needs to be adapted to the demands of a modern administration."

Muñoz explained that the renovation will mean "more available space" and "more open-plan areas", making the most of "all the possibilities" offered by the town hall, where 300 public employees work.

"The main objective is to improve service to residents, optimise internal operations and guarantee mobility access," the mayor emphasised, while also noting that the work "will address structural deficiencies built-up over time, while respecting the heritage elements forming part of the institutional identity of the town hall building."

The work has meant a temporary reorganisation of municipal offices, which "has been planned to minimise inconvenience to residents and ensure the continuity of all public services," Muñoz noted.

Temporary move

While the town hall building stays shut, the finance department, mayor's office and cabinet office, press office and general plan office have for now moved to the 'urbanismo' town-planning building on Calle Alonso de Bazán.

Meanwhile, the resident services office has been relocated to the business start-up centre, a building adjacent to the town hall on Orange Square (Plaza de Los Naranjos). Full council meetings will be held at the Trapiche de Guadaiza Cultural Centre in San Pedro Alcántara.

Councillor for works Diego López explained that the town hall project includes updating plumbing and drainage systems.