A driver takes a roundabout on Avenida Picasso in San Pedro. Josele
Heavy downpours leave several streets flooded and lead to numerous emergency incidents in Marbella

Earlier today, videos captured the moment the San Pedro to Ronda road was hit by a severe hailstorm which made it almost impassable to drivers

Marbella

Saturday, 27 December 2025, 22:40

The heavy rain that fell on Marbella this Saturday afternoon has left several streets of the Costa del Sol resort flooded and has caused numerous incidents, according to information gathered by SUR

There have been large pools of water in areas such as the Ashmawi roundabout and the Marina, while the emergency services have had to attend to several incidents in Puerto Banús due to water damage.

Likewise, according to sources consulted by SUR, several trees have fallen, as well as small branches on streets and roads, although without causing personal injury. There has been damage to some premises, such as the Dolce Mía beach bar.

Earlier today, videos captured the moment the San Pedro to Ronda road was hit by a major hailstorm which made it almost impassable to drivers

In view of the adverse weather conditions, Marbella town hall closed sports facilities this afternoon and has appealed to residents to be cautious, asking them to avoid unnecessary journeys, not to cross flood areas or river or stream beds and to follow the instructions of the emergency services.

