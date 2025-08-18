Four young men arrested in Marbella after police officers attacked and bitten

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 18 August 2025, 10:44 Share

A group of four young men, one of them a minor, have been arrested by Local Police officers in Marbella following a robbery with violence against a client of the Playa Padre restaurant and beach club, located on Playa de Cable in the Costa del Sol town.

The 092 control room of the local Marbella force received a call alerting them to the alleged crime, although on arrival at the club, the officers were attacked by the group, who had apparently travelled from Parla (Madrid) in a stolen car.

Both the victim and a witness, both Italian tourists, described the perpetrators in a similar way: dark complexion with braids, dark swimsuits and scars on the chest of one.

A radio alert was sent out to all police units on duty. Coincidentally, just a few minutes earlier, a patrol car had routinely stopped two young men at the entrance to the fishing port who matched the same physical description. Both appeared nervous and evasive, but they were allowed to leave as there was nothing against them at that moment.

On hearing the alert from their colleagues on the radio, the same unit returned to the area where they had previously identified them and found them again, this time on the Barandilla beach. One of them tried to run away, but was quickly intercepted by the officers.

According to the sources consulted, the young man, who turned out to be a minor, reacted violently and punched the policeman who arrested him. Although he managed to put the handcuffs on one hand, with the other hand he punched the officer and knocked him to the ground. Once there, he bit him on the arm.

After detaining the two, they said that they had come from Madrid to spend the day with friends in a black car. Following this lead, the police found the vehicle, a Citroën C4 occupied by two young men. On checking the number plate, they discovered that it had been stolen a few days earlier using violence in Parla.

When the officers approached the car to identify the passengers, they tried to flee, but were intercepted and arrested for two offences of robbery with violence - one for the tourist from whom jewellery was taken and the other for the car. One of them was also charged with an offence of attacking law enforcement authorities, as two of the officers were injured in the intervention.

The four detainees, all Moroccan and aged between 17 and 26, live in Parla. Two of them are prohibited from leaving the country due to various offences. One of them in particular has four prior records for violent robbery and assault. During the searches carried out and the inspection of the vehicle, the police seized seven gold chains, a bracelet and three silver rings.