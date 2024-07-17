Good Morning Spain TV show heads to Hard Rock Hotel Marbella for summer season

Tony Bryant Marbella Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 11:32 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Such has been the success of the Good Morning Spain breakfast television show that instead of taking a break for the summer, the team has opted to continue throughout the high season from the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella. The weekly one-hour English-language entertainment show is proving to be popular with expats in Spain, as well as with Brits back in the UK .

The show is hosted by Marbella-based journalist and presenter Nicole King, who, along with her team, will broadcast the summer shows from the hotel’s swimming pool area, where an extensive team of professionals will cover topics such as wellbeing, nutrition, fashion, fitness, pet care, travel, horoscopes, and consumer rights, among other things.

A spokesperson for the show said, “Good Morning Spain is excited to partner with Hard Rock Hotel Marbella to provide diverse cultural experiences. This partnership reflects their commitment to showcasing lifestyle and leisure options. The target audience is not only British expatriates living in Spain, but anyone considering a move to Spain, or anyone with a passion for languages.”

Good Morning Spain is broadcast every Monday at 10am on the television channel 7TV Andalucia and it is also available online via its YouTube channel.