Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Good Morning Spain TV show heads to Hard Rock Hotel Marbella for summer season
Entertainment

Good Morning Spain TV show heads to Hard Rock Hotel Marbella for summer season

The weekly one-hour English-language programme, hosted by presenter Nichole King, is aimed at British expatriates and anyone considering a move to Spain

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 11:32

Opciones para compartir

Such has been the success of the Good Morning Spain breakfast television show that instead of taking a break for the summer, the team has opted to continue throughout the high season from the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella. The weekly one-hour English-language entertainment show is proving to be popular with expats in Spain, as well as with Brits back in the UK .

The show is hosted by Marbella-based journalist and presenter Nicole King, who, along with her team, will broadcast the summer shows from the hotel’s swimming pool area, where an extensive team of professionals will cover topics such as wellbeing, nutrition, fashion, fitness, pet care, travel, horoscopes, and consumer rights, among other things.

A spokesperson for the show said, “Good Morning Spain is excited to partner with Hard Rock Hotel Marbella to provide diverse cultural experiences. This partnership reflects their commitment to showcasing lifestyle and leisure options. The target audience is not only British expatriates living in Spain, but anyone considering a move to Spain, or anyone with a passion for languages.”

Good Morning Spain is broadcast every Monday at 10am on the television channel 7TV Andalucia and it is also available online via its YouTube channel.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 'La Chiquita', the Virgen del Carmen who lives in a cave on the seabed of the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 La Cala de Mijas gets ready for its traditional summer fair
  3. 3 Ambitious plan for massive expansion of Marbella port is back on track
  4. 4 Iconic Costa del Sol landmark set to get a revamp
  5. 5 Fuengirola announces opening of Roman archaeological site in Torreblanca: this is when you can visit
  6. 6 Benalmádena reveals its Roman heritage with opening of Los Molinillos archaeological site
  7. 7 A medieval game making a big splash in Seville
  8. 8 Occidental Puerto Banús, a foodie hub open to the general public
  9. 9 Plans to restore Costa del Sol castle with 1.4million euros of EU funding to open it up to visitors
  10. 10 Sergio García triumphs in epic LIV Golf Andalucía finale

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad