Gala against Cancer in Marbella returns in style The event organised by the Spanish Association Against Cancer in Marbella took place for the first time in two years on Sunday, bringing together more than 500 people to support the organisation

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, there were fears about the response to the return of the event which is usually one of the most important charity events in Marbella’s summer calendar. However, organisers need not have worried; the dinner was a resounding success. Some 150 local companies, including La Cañada, Otero, Exxacon, HC Marbella and Quirónsalud took part in the event and a Gómez y Molina jewellery box with jewellery worth 25,000 euros, was raffled off during the evening.

New features were the location of La Concepción and the presentation of ‘The Fighter’ award which went to Spanish television presenter Terelu Campos for making cancer visible and normalising it. Campos arrived wearing a powder pink dress by Carmela Rosso in a clear nod to the pink ribbon that symbolises the fight against breast cancer.

Grateful for the recognition, the television presenter underlined the importance of this type of event to raise awareness of the disease. "During the pandemic, cancer has been the great forgotten," she said, adding, "Cancer exists in our daily lives and it is very necessary to recover galas like these because without research we would not be here."

Over 300,000 euros raised

She also stressed the importance of recovering the message of prevention: "During the pandemic there are many people who have not had their check-ups and that is the most important thing.”

There was some respite from the heat for the dinner, which raised over 300,000 euros for the association, with the proceeds from the raffle and the auction.

The new Junta's head of tourism, Arturo Bernal, in his first public act; the mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, and the councillors for social rights and sports, Isabel Cintado and Manuel Cardeña attended the event, along with a number of well-known Spanish faces.

Muñoz congratulated the association’s new board for their work and highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration to achieve the success of the work of the Spanish Association Against Cancer in terms of both care and prevention.