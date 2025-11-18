Marbella fashion show raises 1,700 euros to fund operations to save child's sight

Tony Bryant Marbella Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 10:02 Share

The recently founded Through Our Eyes charity raised a total of 1,700 euros during a fashion show to raise vital funds to support life-changing vision correction surgeries to save the sight of an 18th-month-old baby from Canada. Jay Singh has severe ptosis and without surgery very soon could lose the sight in his right eye.

Held at La Sala Puerto Banús on Wednesday 12 November, the fundraiser was organised by the charity’s founder, Vanessa Rodrigo Jakubowski, whose son was born with a rare condition called Blepharofimosis (BPES). Around 50 people enjoyed a two-course lunch, along with an art auction and raffle and a fashion show presented by local boutique Angel Clothing.

This is the second fundraiser held to finance the surgery for the youngster, bringing the total amount raised to 6,700 euros. The child will need to come to Malaga to receive groundbreaking treatment from the only expert surgeon in the world, Dr Ramón Medel. The approximate cost for the surgery, accommodation and travel to Malaga is 18,000 euros.

“BPES, the condition my baby boy was born with, and other rare eyelid conditions have been ignored and misdiagnosed for too long. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who took time to support us in spreading awareness of this rare condition and raising money for other babies such as Jay to access life changing surgery here in Malaga,” Jakubowski said.

“It’s incredibly heartwarming to know that over 100 people across both events donated to make a tangible change to a little boy’s life. I am so grateful. We still have a way to go to reach the 18,000 euros for the costs to support Jay’s surgery, and anyone else who would like to make a contribution is welcome to do so via our donation page,” she added.

The charity’s main sponsor, Michael Hölzemann, founder of rethemo, a plant-derived premium health brand, said, “Both events reveal what’s possible when a community of entrepreneurs and residents transform compassion into impact. At rethemo, we believe health is the harmony of efficacy and humanity - enhancing lives in balance with nature and grounded in science.”

Through Our Eyes is a newly established organisation dedicated to supporting children with rare eyelid conditions. The charity funds specialist surgeries in Malaga that dramatically improve quality of life, while also providing post-operative care and ongoing assistance to families.

www.goodhub.com/go/savejayssight