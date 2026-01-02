Four gold chokers stolen from jewellery shop in Marbella

SUR Friday, 2 January 2026, 14:04 Share

National Police officers have arrested a 38-year-old man in Marbella for allegedly stealing four gold chokers from a jewellery shop located inside a shopping centre in the town. According to the investigations, the suspect had forced a display case while the shop was open to the public, in order to steal the chokers valued at almost 13,000 euros. After fleeing the shop, the perpetrator was located and arrested by a patrol at a nearby construction site and all the jewellery has been recovered.

The theft took place on the afternoon of Sunday 21 December. According to an employee, the intruder entered the shop pretending to be a customer. At one point, the thief took advantage of the fact that other people were being served, to approach the shop window and broke into the display case, taking the four chokers. Another customer alerted an employee who activated the alarm signal, which in turn alerted the private security of the shopping centre and the police.

The thief dropped part of the loot in his sprint through the large shopping centre - specifically, two gold pendants valued at 3,000 euros were picked up from the floor by a private individual who was not involved in the incident and handed them over to the shop manager.

The security guards began to pursue the offender, and the suspect threw a screwdriver at one of them when he tried to catch him

The security guards ran after the suspect, who threw a screwdriver at one of them when they tried to catch him outside the shopping centre. National Police patrols surrounded the perimeter of the shopping centre. Knowing that the police were after him, the suspect then entered a building site in the vicinity of the shopping centre and tried to escape from the officers, but was unsuccessful. The origin of a bracelet with diamonds found on the man, which does not belong to the jewellery shop concerned, is being investigated. The agents returned the stolen pieces that belonged to him to the shop.