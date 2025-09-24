Four companies compete to build Marbella's new 12-million-euro athletics stadium

Exterior image of the project for the athletics stadium to be built in Nueva Andalucía.

Four companies are bidding to build the Nueva Andalucía athletics stadium, a project promoted by Marbella town hall. The new stadium has a budget of 12.27 million euros and a completion period of 24 months.

The project includes the construction of a 400-metre, eight-lane, athletics track, suitable for hosting official national competitions and an artificial turf 11-a-side football pitch will be installed inside the track, which will make the future complex more versatile.

The project includes a grandstand for 1,000 spectators and a 640 square metre indoor warm-up area

The new sports facility includes an annex building with a covered grandstand for 1,000 spectators and two floors that will house changing rooms, gymnasium area, conference room, sports club spaces, cafeteria, administrative offices, technical areas and a 640 square metre indoor warm-up track.

The project will also include accesses, a car park with capacity for 64 vehicles, landscaped and recreational areas, lighting, drainage, paving and perimeter enclosure. In addition, the site will be connected to the Guadaiza river promenade, thus integrating the new facility into its surroundings and extending the free spaces for public use.

The athletics track and football pitch will be ready for use 12 months after the start of construction, halfway through the work

The contract establishes a partial milestone 12 months after the start of the work, in which the athletics track and the football pitch must be completed, with the aim that these facilities can be put into operation before the full completion of the project.

Six companies competed for the tender and two of them have been excluded for not complying with this partial milestone. Bilba, the Unión Temporal de Empresas (UTE) Maygar-Covico Estadio de Atletismo, Eiffage Infraestructuras and CFVC Construcciones are still going ahead, and the contracting committee is assessing the bids submitted. In the award criteria based on value judgements, the UTE's proposal has been the best valued, but the economic offers, which account for 25 percent of the score, are not yet known.