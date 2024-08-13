Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Four arrested after theft of two luxury brand luggage items valued at 4,000 euros in Marbella
Four arrested after theft of two luxury brand luggage items valued at 4,000 euros in Marbella

According to police, the gang were involved in up to five offences targeting tourists in the centre of the busy Costa del Sol town

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 13:10

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol have arrested four people on suspicion of several crimes against property, including the theft of two luxury brand luggage items valued at 4,000 euros, which have now been recovered. The owner of the suitcase, holdall and other belongings had reported they had been stolen from inside a vehicle in Marbella.

According to the police in a statement, the main area in which the suspects were operating was the centre of the Costa del Sol resort, where a number of car thefts and robberies with violence had been reported.

In order to prevent them, the National Police force set up a fast-reaction team to respond to these criminal acts. The arrests were made in the area of Las Albarizas, where four people were detained for their alleged involvement in up to five crimes (theft, robbery with force and robbery with violence).

Following the arrests, the arrested individuals were brought before the courts. One of them has been remanded in custody in connection with a robbery with violence charge.

