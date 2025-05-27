Foreign young man in critical condition after falling from hotel balcony in Marbella

A young man is admitted to Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga after falling from a hotel balcony in Marbella, at a height equivalent to a third-storey floor. Sources consulted by SUR indicate that everything points to an accidental fall following the consumption of alcohol .

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday 25 May, when members of the Local Police and National Police were called to the Hard Rock Hotel in Marbella, located in the Nueva Andalucía area, after the receptionist alerted them that a young foreign holidaymaker had fallen from the balcony of a room where there were three other young people.

Medical professionals also rushed to the scene and evacuated the injured man to the Hospital Costa del Sol, where he was admitted "in a critical condition", according to the medical centre. In fact, due to the extent of his injuries, he had to be transferred to the Hospital Universitario Regional de Málaga in the city where he remains admitted, although his condition is not known at the moment.

Also on Sunday, an accident on a golf course in Marbella left two people injured, one of whom was also evacuated to the Hospital Regional Universitario de Málaga, after the buggy they were travelling in fell down a ravine, plunging around seven metres into a stream. The incident happened at around half past four in the afternoon, when the 112 emergency operators received a call alerting them to two unconscious men in a difficult-to-access area at the Santa Clara Golf Club.