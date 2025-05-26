One person airlifted to hospital by helicopter after golf buggy plunges into river on Costa del Sol course

An accident involving a golf buggy left two people injured at the Santa Clara Golf club in Marbella at the weekend. The incident happened on Saturday, 24 May, when the vehicle plunged down a seven-metre ravine and ended in a river at the course. One of the victims had to be rushed to the Hospital Regional in Malaga by air ambulance, however his condition, as well as that of his companion, remains unknown.

It was around 4.30pm when the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room received a call reporting that two men were unconscious after their golf buggy crashed into the ravine from a height. The victims, 29 and 46, were rescued by firefighters, who had to use ropes, as the men were located in an area with difficult access.

The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital in Malaga by air ambulance. His companion was also taken to an unspecified medical centre for treatment to his injuries. At the moment, their condition is unknown.