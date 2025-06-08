Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Josele
112 incident

Foreign man, 47, hands himself in after killing his Spanish partner on wasteland in Marbella

The woman's body was found by the morning shift employees of a petrol station in the Las Chapas area

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Sunday, 8 June 2025, 09:10

Police are investigating another possible sexist crime on the Costa del Sol . A 53-year-old Spanish woman was killed on Saturday in Marbella, allegedly at the hands of her partner, a 47-year-old Bulgarian citizen, who turned himself in at the town's National Police Station, according to sources consulted by SUR.

The body was found by the morning shift employees of the petrol station, located in the Las Chapas area, a few metres from the wasteland. However, it was not until the afternoon that the suspect went to police headquarters to confess his alleged involvement in the murder of the woman, with whom he was romantically involved.

It seems that the alleged perpetrator, who is already in custody - according to the provincial police station - killed her by beating her, without using any other weapon.

According to SUR sources, there were no previous reports of gender violence by the couple, so they were not in the integral system of gender violence cases (Viogen). The victim leaves behind a son of legal age who resides in another Spanish province.

If confirmed as a domestic violence crime, it would be the second this year in the province. The first was that of Catalina (known to everyone as Lina), who was strangled to death in Benalmádena Pueblo by her husband of more than a decade, a Nigerian man named Augustine, with whom she had three children. The three children, all of them minors, were in the family home when the suspect ended his life and set fire to the house. The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday 9 February and Lina also had another child from a previous marriage.

Helplines

It is worth remembering that the 016 helpline telephone number is available to all victims of gender violence 24 hours a day and in 52 different languages, as is the email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. Help is also provided by WhatsApp through the number 600000016, and minors can call the ANAR Foundation's telephone number 900 20 20 10. In an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the National Police (091) and the Guardia Civil (062), and if it is impossible to make a call, you can use the AlertCops application, from which an alarm signal is sent to the police with geolocation information.

