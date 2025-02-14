Outrage as man kills ex-wife in front of children at home in Benalmádena Pueblo

Juan Cano Benalmádena Friday, 14 February 2025, 11:57 Compartir

Benalmádena Pueblo was shaken this week by the murder of Catalina (Lina), 48, who was killed by her ex-partner in the early hours of Sunday. Augustine, a 42-year-old man of Nigerian origin, allegedly strangled Lina in front of their three young children and set the family home on fire, before calling the emergency services.

The incident happened at around 5.25am on Sunday. Augustine, who Lina had separated from not long before the incident, drove up the road to what had been his home for the past 11 years. According to the investigation, Augustine hit Lina and then tried to suffocate her by hanging her from the ceiling, probably with the intention of framing it as a suicide. He did not succeed and ended up strangling her in the presence of their 11-year-old son, who tried to stop him.

After killing his wife and attacking his son, Augustine covered Lina's body with mattresses and set them on fire. He then called 112 to report the fire at the property, Calle Álamos 27, without admitting he had started it. At the scene his son contradicted his story: "Dad, it's not true, you killed mum," the boy told the emergency services. Augustine was arrested at the scene.

The couple's two daughters, 7 and 9, were inside the house near the door and rescued by police. Lina's body was recovered after the emergency services had extinguished the flames.

The only record the police had of Lina's case prior to the murder was from 20 January, when an officer convinced her to file a complaint against Augustine. The couple were by then in the process of separation; she reported that he had threatened her and taken her phone, driven by suspicions that she was being unfaithful.

However, Viogen, Spain's domestic violence system, classified the case as "medium risk", and the magistrate declined the restraining order requested by the prosecution, as contradictions were found in Lina's statement.

Court appearance

Augustine appeared in court in Malaga on Tuesday when he claimed to have no recollection of the incident. His lawyer requested an examination to determine whether he suffers from a disorder that affects his volitional and intellectual capacities. The prosecution accepted the request. In the meantime, Augustine is being held in custody.

Catalina became the first victim of a gender-based murder in Andalucía and second in Spain in 2025.

The tragedy has stirred public outrage, with vigils and protests against femicide in Benalmádena and Malaga calling for justice and an end to gender-based violence.

Lina leaves behind four children - a boy, 19, from her first marriage and three children, 11, 9 and 7, from her marriage to Augustine.