San Pedro Alcántara bus station project reactivated and these are the outline plans

José Carlos García Marbella Tuesday, 9 September 2025, 18:31 Share

The Junta de Andalucía regional government has put a contract for the drafting of the project for the San Pedro Alcántara bus station out to tender. The contract, which is worth 50,715 euros, is the first step towards the materialisation of the new transport infrastructure.

The project is the result of an agreement signed in mid-February between Junta and the mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz. It project will involve an investment of 1.7 million euros, which will come from the Andalusian regional government's budget.

The initial tender was suspended in May after an appeal for reconsideration was upheld and was not put out again until Wednesday 3 September. Interested companies have until 26 September to submit bids and the duration of the contract is set for four months, meaning the project should be ready by the beginning of 2026.

The bus station will have six covered bus stop bays and two stands for non-immediate departures

The future bus station will be located on Avenida José Carlos Carrión Carvajal, in the El Cielo de San Pedro area, at the junction of the Ronda road (A-397) and the A-7 Mediterranean motorway, which will facilitate the entry and exit of buses.

It will have six covered bus stop bays and two outside parking bays for buses that do not depart immediately, as well as a central building with ticket sales points, information and a security post, a waiting area for passengers, as well as toilets, a cleaning room and a storeroom.

Routes and parking

The new bus station is expected to have more than a hundred daily services on working days, a figure that will increase during the summer months. There are currently provincial routes linking San Pedro Alcántara with the Costa del Sol University Hospital, Marbella town centre, Malaga city and other towns in the province including Fuengirola, Torremolinos and Ronda. There are also interprovincial and national connections with stops in San Pedro Alcántara, which connect with Cádiz, Granada, Seville, Algeciras and La Línea de la Concepción.

Until now, the transport service in San Pedro Alcántara has been provided through a number of stops on different avenues, which did not guarantee an efficient service. The new bus station will centralise all routes, optimising journeys for both local residents and tourists.

Marbella town hall also has plans to develop the plot of land adjacent to the area to create a 270-space car park for users of the new bus station.