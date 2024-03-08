Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Five arrested in connection with group sexual assault on young woman in Marbella hotel
Crime

Five arrested in connection with group sexual assault on young woman in Marbella hotel

National Police officers are investigating whether those detained, who are both German and Serbian nationals, used a chemical agent on the 26-year-old victim to force her into submission against her will

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 8 March 2024, 16:25

Compartir

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol have arrested five men in connection with an alleged group sexual assault on a 26-year-old woman, possibly with the use of a chemical agent to force her submission.

The incident happened on Tuesday 5 March in a Marbella hotel, where those involved are claimed to have taken the young woman to abuse her, according to sources consulted by SUR.

Following a police complaint, the victim was taken to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella — a pioneer in activating a protocol to detect this type of case — for tests and a medical examination.

Those detained are aged between 19 and 32; three of them are German and the other two are Serbian. All of them were taken to Marbella police station for questioning.

The investigation is now focussing on identifying the alleged degree of participation of each of the suspects. The National Police are awaiting tests to confirm if a chemical agent was used to force the victim into against her will.

The five detainees have been handed over today, Friday 8 March, to a Marbella court.

