Fake Norwegian 'policeman' arrested in Marbella for attempting to deceive a woman whose car he stole

The National Police have arrested a 73-year-old man in Marbella who posed as a police officer in Norway to allegedly try to swindle a woman whose car he had apparently previously stolen. He has been arrested for the offences of vehicle theft, false documentation and attempted fraud.

The incident dates back to 2023, when a car was reported stolen from a garage, where its owner had left it for mechanical repairs, according to a statement from Malaga's National Police headquarters.

Subsequently, the victim stated that a man had contacted her to inform her that her vehicle had been recovered in Norway "in very bad condition" and had offered her a "derisory" amount of money in exchange for it. He even sent her a contract of sale, which she refused to sign.

Finally, the investigations carried out by the officers of the Marbella police station were able to determine that the arrested man had allegedly stolen the car, having replaced the number plates with ones from his country of origin, and that, in order to legalise the documentation with the traffic authorities, he intended to deceive its lawful owner.

The victim reportedly left the car at a garage in September 2023, handing the keys to the person in charge of the establishment. The following day, the car was no longer there and the manager was unaware of the circumstances of its disappearance.

Despite the efforts made, the car could not be located until July of this year, when the complainant provided new information. In the extension of her complaint, she stated that a supposed policeman from Norway had contacted her via messenger and email, informing her that her vehicle had been located in the aforementioned Scandinavian country and that it was in poor condition.

Following a lengthy investigation carried out by the officers attached to the police force in Marbella, it was possible to identify the holder of the telephone line and email account used by the accused. Likewise, they discovered that this same person had apparently taken out insurance for a car - with a company operating nationally - with the same technical specifications as the one that was stolen.

The investigators found that the perpetrator, a Norwegian man, was a resident of Marbella who had no links with the security forces of his homeland.

Investigation

During the course of the investigation, and moments prior to the arrest of the suspect, officers from the Marbella Local Police intercepted a vehicle that was parked incorrectly in a parking space, specifically inside the residential development where the suspect resides.

After the appropriate procedures were carried out, it was verified that this car was carrying Norwegian licence plates registered in the name of the suspect, and that these did not match its chassis number. It was also confirmed that the number of the seized vehicle corresponded to the one reported as stolen by the victim.

As a result of the police investigation, the 73-year-old man was arrested for the offences of vehicle theft, false documentation and attempted fraud.