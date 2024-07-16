Hotel workers protest against job losses after court order forces part of Marbella hotel to close

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 12:59 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Workers of the Guadalpín Banús hotel in Marbella protesting against the dismissal of 180 employees have demonstrated in Malaga.

Some 50 workers are demanding compliance with the tourism law to avoid the dismissals following the closure of part of the facilities by court order. They gathered in Malaga city where the Junta's delegation of tourism in the province is located.

During the protest, committee members and their legal representatives held a meeting with Gemma del Corral, the Junta's delegate for tourism in Malaga, to ask the administration to intervene and insist on the immediate opening of the communal areas that have been closed. Cristian González, representative of the works council, said the hotel has about a hundred rooms occupied by tourists who are unable to enjoy basic services such as breakfast and the restaurant. "We are very grateful for the support of these travellers to whom we are giving breakfast and attending to them as best we can after essential common areas were cordoned off by court order."

Important court dates pending

González said the workers have established a calendar of demonstrations in view of the risk of losing 180 jobs due to a process that has been going on for a long time and which still has important court dates pending. Demonstrators pointed out the action could have been avoided in the middle of July, and with a hotel with a high occupancy rate. They pointed out that the court order talks about the owner taking possession but this does not mean it prevents the hotel use of the facilities. "They have closed these premises because they wanted to," González said, adding that "if nobody does anything soon, the management company will propose an ERTE" and that the current situation experienced by tourists will not be sustainable for long. "In these conditions we will be able to hold out until the end of the month at the most," he said.

After the meeting, committee chair Jackeline Largacha said there is "more optimism because some doubts have been clarified. We are satisfied. We have rectified the statements we had made regarding the non-compliance of the board with the tourism taw". He said agreements of understanding have been reached with the Junta and that there is already a tourism inspector at the hotel to continue to make progress. "After this meeting we can say that the 180 families feel a little more optimistic," González said. González also demanded an appointment with the judge who made the decision that caused police to cordon off part of the hotel facilities.

The meeting was also attended by secretary general for tourism Yolanda de Aguilar, who together with Del Corral considered the meeting constructive, and vowed to seek ways to help keep the hotel running and ensure the 180 jobs. "The aim is to help keep jobs and the hotel open and help the prestige of the brand of a destination like Marbella within the legal margin," they said.