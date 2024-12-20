Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ignacio Pérez, Executive Chairman of La Zagaleta, alongside Bill O'Regan, CEO of Modon Holding Group. SUR
Emirates group buys 100% of company that owns luxury La Zagaleta residential estate in Benahavís
Property

Emirates group buys 100% of company that owns luxury La Zagaleta residential estate in Benahavís

Just 20 minutes from Marbella, it is considered one of Europe's most exclusive residential estates offering two golf courses, two private club houses for members, an equestrian centre, private heliport and sports facilities

Héctor Barbotta

Seville

Friday, 20 December 2024, 15:02

Abu Dhabi-based Modon Holding P.S.C. has announced the acquisition of 100 per cent of the company that owns La Zagaleta luxury residential estate in Benahavís. The operation is the Emirates group's first investment in the European high-end real estate market and will allow La Zagaleta to develop its next expansion phase, in which it aspires to explore the potential of its brand and experience, according to the company's executive chairman, Ignacio Pérez. The sum of the sale has not been disclosed.

La Zagaleta, just 20 minutes from Marbella, is considered one of Europe's most exclusive residential estates. It covers 900 hectares with a capacity for more than 400 villas with their own private land, two golf courses, two private club houses for members, an equestrian centre, private heliport and sports facilities.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Major work starts to improve Costa del Sol beaches
  2. 2 Tourism in east of Malaga province up by 17 per cent
  3. 3 Goal-hungry Malaga CF put on a festive show for their fans
  4. 4 Malaga town's giant musical instruments vandalised by 'hooligans'
  5. 5 Eastern Costa del Sol town to put up water rates 'for first time in 15 years'
  6. 6 Feed a Child festive campaign nets almost 17,000 euros for underprivileged kids on the Costa
  7. 7 Food and toy drive helps support 33 families and 48 children on Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Benalmádena town hall announces social housing project, the first of its kind in 20 years
  9. 9 A murderous doll outside a famous Spanish bullring
  10. 10 Winding-up of British Society on the Costa del Sol benefits two local charities

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Emirates group buys 100% of company that owns luxury La Zagaleta residential estate in Benahavís