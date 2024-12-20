Emirates group buys 100% of company that owns luxury La Zagaleta residential estate in Benahavís

Héctor Barbotta Seville Friday, 20 December 2024, 15:02

Abu Dhabi-based Modon Holding P.S.C. has announced the acquisition of 100 per cent of the company that owns La Zagaleta luxury residential estate in Benahavís. The operation is the Emirates group's first investment in the European high-end real estate market and will allow La Zagaleta to develop its next expansion phase, in which it aspires to explore the potential of its brand and experience, according to the company's executive chairman, Ignacio Pérez. The sum of the sale has not been disclosed.

La Zagaleta, just 20 minutes from Marbella, is considered one of Europe's most exclusive residential estates. It covers 900 hectares with a capacity for more than 400 villas with their own private land, two golf courses, two private club houses for members, an equestrian centre, private heliport and sports facilities.