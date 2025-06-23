Emergency work begins to improve the Río Verde in Marbella

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 23 June 2025, 18:16 Compartir

Marbella town hall has already launched a series of projects included in the official, municipal plan for the conservation and maintenance of the Verde river so that the riverbed stays clean and protected to prevent flooding. These projects were put out to urgent tender and contracts were recently awarded to the tune of 417,983 euros.

The councillor responsible for such infrastructure projects (and deputy mayor), Diego López, explained that all the work is focused on improving the riverbank, "eliminating obstacles and waste that could hinder the natural drainage of water." He continued: "Given the current situation of the dam, which is at 100% of its capacity, it was a priority to take action in a location that also has a large number of homes within its area of influence."

Turning to Vanessa Ortiz for comment as councillor for the nearby Nueva Andalucía district, she said that this plan "is a milestone for Marbella, guaranteeing not only the environmental protection of the Río Verde area, but also the safety of an area of high traffic and daily activity that connects urbanisations and has educational centres, sports facilities and residential areas." In this regard, she noted that this is an area "that had not been cleaned for years due to the lack of approved regulations."

Job specifics

The work will include, firstly, cleaning the riverbed and its riverbank, removing all existing debris and any other unsuitable elements, as well as manual and machine-based work, including sorting and stockpiling. Secondly, the elimination of all barriers across the watercourse to ensure a defined riverbed and stable flow.

Equally important is the eradication of exotic and invasive species to enable the recovery and maintenance of native vegetation. Finally, it is crucial to reduce the surface area occupied by reed beds in the area.