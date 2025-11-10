Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Elderly man detained for latest gender-based murder in province dies in Malaga prison

The octogenarian was awaiting trial after allegedly stabbing his wife, 83, to death on the Costa del Sol in October

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Monday, 10 November 2025, 10:54

The 84-year-old man arrested in early October for reportedly stabbing to death his wife, 83, died in the Alhaurín de la Torre prison in Malaga province on Saturday. He started feeling unwell while eating his lunch and the prison nurses could not save him, despite their attempts. The incident has prompted criticism from the Tu Abandono Me Puede Matar (TAMPM) trade union over the lack of a doctor in the prison on a Saturday.

The man was accused of the latest gender-based murder in the province of Malaga. He was eating inside his cell when he reported feeling unwell. He ended up dying shortly afterwards.

TAMPM representatives say that most prisons in Spain lack consistent doctor services throughout the week. According to them, this is due to the gradual retirement of medical staff, which complicates schedules.

For this reason, it is often nurses and prison workers who have to take care of emergency situations, although it is not their responsibility. The TAMPM blames it on the general secretariat of penitentiary institutions. According to the union, this "puts at risk both the lives of inmates and the safety of workers".

