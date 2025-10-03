Elderly man arrested following death of his 83-year-old wife in Costa del Sol town

The National Police have arrested an 84-year-old man in Marbella for allegedly murdering his 83-year-old wife. Investigations are being made to determine if it is a gender-based crime.

If confirmed, this would be the fourth such fatality in Malaga province this year of a woman at the hands of her partner. The first in the province was that of Catalina (known to all as Lina), who was strangled to death by her husband of more than a decade, a Nigerian man called Augustine, with whom she had three children. The three children, all of them minors, were in the family home in Benalmádena when the suspect ended his life and set fire to the house. The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday 9 February and Lina also had another child from a previous marriage.

Gender violence helpline

It should be noted that Spain's 016 telephone number attends to all victims of gender violence 24 hours a day and in 52 different languages, as does the email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. Help can also be provided via WhatsApp through the number 600000016, and minors can contact the ANAR Foundation's telephone number 900 20 20 10. The Junta de Andalucía also provides 24-hour assistance to women on 900 200 999.

However, in an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the National Police (091) and the Guardia Civil (062), and if it is impossible to make a call, you can use the AlertCops application in Spain, which sends an alert signal to the police with geolocation information.