Popular Costa del Sol holiday resort is epicentre of magnitude 2.7 minor earthquake

Spain's IGN national geographic institute recorded an earthquake in Malaga province, with its epicentre in Marbella on the Costa del Sol, this Wednesday morning.

The earthquake was registered at 11.43am and had a magnitude of 2.7. The epicentre was located at a depth of 83 kilometres, so it was barely perceptible on the surface. Although the effects of an earthquake do not depend solely on its magnitude, earthquakes below 3 are considered micro-earthquakes or minor earthquakes and are generally not perceptible.

These types of earthquakes are part of the normal seismic activity in Andalucía, which one of the most active regions in Spain. Most of the earthquakes recorded on the Spanish mainland are in the south, as it is close to the boundary between the Eurasian and African tectonic plates.