This is the moment a driver lost control and crashed into barriers at toll area on Costa del Sol motorway

There has been a serious accident on the AP-7 toll road in San Pedro Alcántara, Marbella possibly due to lack of attention on the part of the driver. The accident happened at around 10pm on Wednesday, 18 June.

According to sources, the driver of a Range Rover entered the toll area at a high speed, crashing into several barriers.

Fortunately, the two occupants of the vehicle sustained only minor injuries and no other cars were involved.

The collision mainly affected the lane which is exclusively for vehicles equipped with the VIA-T device, which allows automatic toll payment.

Ausol - the company in charge of the AP-7 Costa del Sol toll motorway immediately began work to repair the damage caused by the accident, which was estimated to take 24 hours.