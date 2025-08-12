Demolition of Marbella's football stadium begins

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 12 August 2025, 13:41 Share

Marbella bids farewell to the old Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas football stadium, ready to welcome a much more ambitious version of the venue. The demolition work will begin on Wednesday. On Tuesday, construction company Verosa, which is responsible for this phase of the work, took over the custody and security of the stadium. It was in June when the town hall signed the concession of this infrastructure to the Marbella FC foundation for the next 75 years.

This new sports venue will be built on the 45,000-square-metre plot of the former Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas stadium, with an investment of 114 million euros. "It will be much more than a football stadium, as it will be an economic and social driving force, a generator of employment, an attraction for investment and a revitalising factor for the whole area," said mayor Ángeles Muñoz at the presentation of this initiative to the public.

Esteban Granero - Fundación Marbella FC representative - stated that the dimensions of the new stadium will make it a unique facility in Spain and a "benchmark in modernity accessible to everyone". He also confirmed that the aim is to build and open the stadium as soon as possible.

New stadium features

The new stadium will have the capacity to house 10,000 spectators in order to meet Fifa's requirements. In addition, it will integrate a 90-room hotel for elite athletes, encouraging sports tourism. The establishment will also be equipped with a space for meetings of up to 140 people, as well as a high-end penthouse restaurant and a lobby bar.

Apart from that, the venue will have a car park with 1,000 parking spaces, a shopping area and a 1,500-square-metre high performance centre. The stadium will also have the capacity to host concerts. The justification memorandum states that no more than 20% of the building's total floor area can be used for purposes other than sports.

The facility will be open not only to athletes but also to any users and sports tourists. For this reason, it will be equipped with devices for high-performance sport, such as hyperbaric chambers, specialised massage rooms and other similar services.

Already in November 2024, Marbella FC announced their intention to "build a stadium that meets all the needs of the residents of Marbella, the club's fans and sports in general". Fundación Marbella F.C. ensured the public interest of the project by stating that "its profits will be invested in its foundational purposes: to promote grassroots sport in Marbella, to promote tourism in the town and to develop programmes for young people at risk of social exclusion".