Countdown to the opening of the new health centre in Nueva Andalucía in Marbella

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 23 January 2026, 15:23

Marbella town hall is set to open new primary care facilities in Nueva Andalucía as part of its plan to improve health infrastructure in the municipality.

It follows the opening of the Las Chapas surgery last July and the inauguration of the new Marbella health centre in Avenida Ricardo Soriano in November.

The council has already completed the extension of the current Nueva Andalucía surgery and is finishing landscaping work outside the centre, the last step before the centre will open its doors.

Meanwhile, the regional government has set in motion the procedure for the acquisition of the equipment that will be installed in the building erected by the council next to the clinic.

The equipment is expected to arrive at the end of February, after which it will be installed and the new health facilities will be ready for use.

The Nueva Andalucía health centre will consist of the newly constructed building, which has a surface area of around 400 square metres, and the existing 300-square-metre clinic.

The new building will house ten consulting rooms, six of them for general medicine and two for paediatrics, all larger than 16 square metres; two nursing rooms of more than 17 square metres; two waiting rooms of 33 square metres; a family planning room; adapted and children's toilets and a reception area, among other facilities.

The council is building a car park and a road linking the new building and the current clinic

The facilities have a specific area for the entry and exit of ambulances and have been built on a single floor, although with a structure designed to allow for a future extension in height if necessary.

Landscaping works

There will also be a 1,740-square-metre car park, which will have a capacity for around 70 vehicles, including nine motorbikes and two spaces for people with reduced mobility.