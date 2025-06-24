Marbella water treatment project enters final stage and puts an end to bad smells

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 18:27 Compartir

The work to completely transform the Costabella sewerage system in Marbella has now entered its final stage. The project, which was awarded to Covico 2015 for a total of 3.5 million euros, is 85 per cent complete and has been financed by a three-way partnership between the town hall, Acosol and the residents of the housing development. The work has also included the improvement of the rest of the pipes including water supply, telephones, electricity and telecommunications.

During a recent visit to the site, the councillor responsible for the work, Diego López, said that "the intervention means that the residents gain in quality of life by having their pipes in good condition, not suffering from bad smells or water seepage as happened before and also gain legal certainty to now have licenses and permits to undertake any type of reform in their homes, something that could not be granted before".

All the work on the new pipelines and the asphalting of the roads and passages affected (Calles Múnich, Berlín Oeste, Berlín Este, Callejones, Playa Hermosa, Andalucía, Holanda, Sevilla, Granada, Cervantes, Madrid, Escandinavia, Amberes, Costa del Sol, Progreso, Justicia, Frankfurt este and Frankfurt oeste) has already been completed, except for Avenida Costanera. The painting and signposting of all the roads has yet to be carried out.

"When the work is finished, 20,870 square metres of 3.25 kilometres of roads will have been asphalted, in addition to having laid 7.8 kilometres of sewage and rainwater pipes, and 4.6 kilometres of water supply and having provided the entire development and its 350 houses with a new telephone network and street lighting," López said.

This project, which has been affected by heavy rainfall, has required the demolition of the entire pavement, the digging of trenches in which all the new piping has been introduced, the house connections and the paving of the entire surface, which between the asphalted area and the concreted and cobbled pavements, is almost 22,000 square metres.

Similar performances

In addition to this project Hacienda Las Chapas and El Rosario residential areas have also undergone similar work. "Now we will continue to attend to other areas of the municipality where there are also the same problems as these," López announced, adding, "All these residents had problems with blockages in their homes, which date back to the 1960s, with sewage leaks, a network that was not capable of absorbing the water from the rains and a supply that barely had any pressure, as well as constant leaks."