Costa golfers invited to tee off in aid of Debra butterfly skin charity

Two golf tournaments have been organised in aid of the Asociación Debra Piel de Mariposa, known as the butterfly skin charity, a Marbella-based association dedicated to people suffering from a rare genetic condition that causes the skin to be as fragile as the wings of a butterfly. The tournaments have been held for over two decades and are an important source of funds for the charity.

The first of these events takes place on Wednesday 13 August at the Marbella Club Golf Resort. The second will be held at the Aloha Golf Club Marbella on Saturday 20 September. The registration period is now open and can be made by email (golf@debra.es), or by calling 691 277 558 / 622 574 429.

The proceeds from these two events will be used to support the nursing, psychology and social programmes that Debra currently offers to families affected by the condition.

“Thanks to initiatives such as these, we have been able to develop comprehensive care programmes that begin at birth and accompany our families throughout their lives. Butterfly skin is an extremely severe and painful condition that requires daily treatment. Our healthcare team made up of nurses, psychologists and social workers are a life-line for families. These tournaments help us fund the cost of the support that is so vital to these families,” Evanina Morcillo Makow, head of the charity, said.