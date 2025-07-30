Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File photograph of a previous tournament at the Aloha Golf Club in aid of Debra. SUR
Community spirit

Costa golfers invited to tee off in aid of Debra butterfly skin charity

Two golf tournaments have been organised to support the Marbella-based association dedicated to people suffering from a rare genetic condition that causes the skin to become fragile

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 11:33

Two golf tournaments have been organised in aid of the Asociación Debra Piel de Mariposa, known as the butterfly skin charity, a Marbella-based association dedicated to people suffering from a rare genetic condition that causes the skin to be as fragile as the wings of a butterfly. The tournaments have been held for over two decades and are an important source of funds for the charity.

The first of these events takes place on Wednesday 13 August at the Marbella Club Golf Resort. The second will be held at the Aloha Golf Club Marbella on Saturday 20 September. The registration period is now open and can be made by email (golf@debra.es), or by calling 691 277 558 / 622 574 429.

The proceeds from these two events will be used to support the nursing, psychology and social programmes that Debra currently offers to families affected by the condition.

“Thanks to initiatives such as these, we have been able to develop comprehensive care programmes that begin at birth and accompany our families throughout their lives. Butterfly skin is an extremely severe and painful condition that requires daily treatment. Our healthcare team made up of nurses, psychologists and social workers are a life-line for families. These tournaments help us fund the cost of the support that is so vital to these families,” Evanina Morcillo Makow, head of the charity, said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Body of elderly British man found by hikers on Costa del Sol
  2. 2 England break Spanish hearts in dramatic shootout to retain European football crown
  3. 3 Over 25,000 Malaga CF fans renew their season tickets ahead of new season
  4. 4 Marbella dance academy representing Spain triumphs at international event in UK
  5. 5 Residents of eastern Costa del Sol town face hike in water bills
  6. 6 Malaga village in mourning following death of much-loved town hall cleaning service employee
  7. 7 Torremolinos takes plunge and undertakes maintenance work on municipal swimming pools

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa golfers invited to tee off in aid of Debra butterfly skin charity

Costa golfers invited to tee off in aid of Debra butterfly skin charity