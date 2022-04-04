Convoy of Marbella taxi drivers is on its way back from Poland with 34 refugees and two pets They left the Costa del Sol on Thursday 31 March with humanitarian aid and expect to be back on Tuesday or Wednesday

A dog and cat are being brought to join their owners, who are now in Spain. / sur

The convoy of taxi drivers from Marbella who set off for the Polish border with Ukraine last week arrived safely and have delivered the food and medical supplies which had been donated by people from the town and from Estepona and Mijas for the refugees.

They are now on their way back and expect to arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday. They left Poland with 34 refugees, six of whom will be staying in France and the rest in Madrid. They are also bringing a dog and a cat to join their owners, who left Ukraine for Spain a few weeks ago.

The taxi drivers are in cars and vans loaned by Madness Cars, who have also contributed to the cost of the journey. The initiative was organised by Aguja Solidaria and Taxi Marbella, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of San Pedro Alcántara.

The president of Aguja Solidaria, María José, says the team will take the time they need for the return journey and if the refugees need to stop and stay in hotels en route the organisation will pay for it. “They have already been through a bad enough time, they don’t need to be exhausted when they arrive at their destinations,” she said. However, this has been an expensive initiative and any help with the cost will be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be made to Asociación Aguja Solidaria Marbella’s bank account (IBAN: ES06 2100 1755 2102 0071 6822) or via Bizum to phone number +34 618 771 012, quoting Ayuda Ucrania as the concept.