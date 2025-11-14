Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Health centre extension. Josele
Infrastructure

Construction work on Nueva Andalucía health centre nears completion

The new facility will consist of a newly constructed building with a surface area of 400 square metres alongside the existing centre in Marbella

José Carlos García

Marbella

Friday, 14 November 2025, 12:19

Within Marbella, the Las Chapas clinic opened in July, the new Ricardo Soriano health centre was inaugurated recently and the expansion of the primary care facilities in Nueva Andalucía is now almost complete. However, news about the expansion of the Las Albarizas health centre is still awaited.

The Nueva Andalucía health centre project, which involves the construction of a new building, has reached 99% completion, according to sources, and work on the car park and landscaping is now under way.

The new facility will consist of a newly constructed building with a surface area of 400 square metres alongside the existing centre. The new building will house: ten consultation rooms, six for general medicine and two for pediatrics; two nursing rooms; two waiting rooms and a family planning room among other facilities.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Investors plan to convert former Costa del Sol convent into hotel and restaurant
  2. 2 Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola introduces Christmas festivities programme
  3. 3 Amended plans for housing development near famous Costa del Sol tourist cave given green light
  4. 4 Eastern Costa del Sol food bank marks two-year anniversary
  5. 5 International dog show returns to Torremolinos this weekend
  6. 6 Caring Costa residents launch new Christmas present campaign for underprivileged children
  7. 7 Eastern Costa del Sol town reinforces gluten-free offer
  8. 8 Costa Tropical sea life aquarium set to reopen before end of year
  9. 9 GILMAR Showcases a Diverse Residential Portfolio at SIMED 2025
  10. 10 Established Madrid guitarist and composer brings Sebas Souza Guitar Show to Malaga

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Construction work on Nueva Andalucía health centre nears completion

Construction work on Nueva Andalucía health centre nears completion