Construction work on Nueva Andalucía health centre nears completion

Within Marbella, the Las Chapas clinic opened in July, the new Ricardo Soriano health centre was inaugurated recently and the expansion of the primary care facilities in Nueva Andalucía is now almost complete. However, news about the expansion of the Las Albarizas health centre is still awaited.

The Nueva Andalucía health centre project, which involves the construction of a new building, has reached 99% completion, according to sources, and work on the car park and landscaping is now under way.

The new facility will consist of a newly constructed building with a surface area of 400 square metres alongside the existing centre. The new building will house: ten consultation rooms, six for general medicine and two for pediatrics; two nursing rooms; two waiting rooms and a family planning room among other facilities.