Number of cleansing violations triples following increased police surveillance in Marbella

The reinforcement of the Marbella Local Police in monitoring compliance with the municipal ordinance on cleansing and waste, as well as Law 7/2022 on waste, has resulted in more than a thousand infringement reports throughout the year, a figure that is almost triple the number registered in 2024. This was explained by police inspector Miguel Ángel Benítez who pointed out that the aim of this action "is to improve urban cleanliness and encourage responsible behaviour among citizens".

This work is carried out in coordination with the council's cleansing department, through the involvement of both the patrol units and a specific administrative unit, focusing especially on the so-called 'black spots' in the municipality, as he has indicated. "These sites are located mainly in industrial estates and commercial areas, such as Puerto Banús and Avenida José Banús, where a greater accumulation of waste is detected, especially during periods of high activity such as the Christmas season," said Benítez.

In this respect, he explained that the main offences detected include failure to comply with the timetable for depositing rubbish, which from April to October is from 8pm until 11pm, and from November to March from 7pm until 11pm; incorrect use of the containers; and uncontrolled dumping, consisting of abandoning waste in unauthorised areas. He also pointed out that in order to detect and control these behaviours, the municipality also relies on the use of surveillance cameras, always in accordance with current legislation.

Marbella has 21 mobile points where used oil, batteries, small electrical appliances and other special waste can be deposited

At the same time, the town hall is carrying out an information campaign reminding the public of the services available for the correct management of waste and household items. "The collection of furniture and bulky objects is done by telephone, the number of which is available on the council's website, coordinating with the cleaning department to arrange a day and time for collection," said Benítez.

The spokesperson also added that the town has 21 mobile recycling points, distributed on a rotating basis throughout Marbella, San Pedro Alcántara, Nueva Andalucía and Las Chapas, which allow waste oil, batteries, small electrical appliances and other special waste to be deposited, "bringing the service closer to the different neighbourhoods without the need to travel to fixed points". Finally, Benítez appealed to citizens to cooperate, reminding them that compliance with the rules of cleanliness and recycling "is a shared and fundamental responsibility so that Marbella continues to advance as a cleaner, more orderly and sustainable municipality".