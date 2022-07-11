Classical music comes to the open-air stage in Puerto Banús The aim of the micro concerts, small performances by soloists and duos, is to give visibility to emerging talents in an area frequented by residents and visitors alike

This summer Puerto Banús is offering a series of open-air classical music performances. The micro concerts; small performances by soloists and duos, members of national orchestras and symphonic orchestras, will take place every Friday and Saturday in July and August between 7 and 8pm in the streets and quays of the port area.

The live music will come from national and international artists and composers, including the well-known saxophonist Roberto Cantero and the guitarist Raúl Molera. The aim of the concerts is to give visibility to emerging talents in an area frequented by residents and visitors alike.

Cantero has more than fifteen years of experience as a saxophonist and flautist. He was nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2008 and awarded by the Academy of Sciences and Arts. His repertoire ranges from classic American jazz standards, bossa nova and soul hits.

Molera will be performing with the some of the best musicians on the Andalusian jazz scene, including Alesia Baltach on cello, Saeed Khan on sitar, saxophonist Demian and Adrián Lombardi on guitar, who has more than 25 years of experience in professional music.