Emblematic Marbella restaurant converts into Burger King

The Santiago restaurant, which was the gastronomic epicentre of the Costa del Sol for half a century, has become a Burger King. During its existence, the emblematic establishment, located on Marbella's promenade, was visited by the rich and famous, including royalty.

Its name comes from that of its owner - Burgos restauranteur Santiago Domínguez, who was known for serving the best fish and seafood in the area.

Domínguez was the symbolic head of the Costa del Sol hospitality sector. He retired at the age of 85 in 2024, after more than 70 years in the profession.

Although his intention was for the business to be taken up by a local entrepreneur who would maintain its spirit and level, it ended up in the hands of the fast food chain, after several unsuccessful relaunches.

The new burger joint opened last week. It is located on Avenida Duque de Ahumada 5 - an emblematic location that offers views of the sea.

The American chain occupies only part of what was once Santiago, as the rest of the premises have been adopted by another American franchise: multinational fried chicken company Popeyes, which will open its first establishment in Marbella.

This is Burger King's fifth establishment in the town. The chain has almost 60 restaurants in the province. Founded in 1954, it is the second largest burger restaurant chain in the world.

Santiago's farewell

Santiago turned off its cookers for good in the summer of 2024. Its owner had announced his retirement six years earlier, although he had to return to the front line and put on his apron on two different occasions to rescue his creation from a full decline. The first time was in 2020, when he transferred it to a business owner who "was not a professional" and who almost led to the restaurant's oblivion. The second time Domínguez came to the rescue was after another failed transfer in 2024. "My body was asking me to come back," he told SUR at the time.

All sorts of personalities and celebrities have sat at Santiago's tables over the years, especially during Marbella's golden age. The restaurant attracted everybody who came to Marbella: the Princes of Monaco, Salvador Dalí, Jackie Kennedy, Julio Iglesias, Mario Vargas Llosa and even the kings of Spain. The restaurateur was also in charge of serving dinner at the wedding of Nobel Prize winner Camilo José Cela and journalist Marina Castaño.

Santiago Domínguez opened his restaurant in 1972, although he had been working in the sector since he was 14 years old. He arrived in Marbella in 1957, when he built the first La Fontanilla beach bar with his own hands. In 1965, he moved the restaurant to Calle Antonio Belón and kept it there until the opening of his flagship restaurant.

During his long career, he has received all kinds of recognitions and distinctions. He holds the Medalla al Mérito Turístico awarded by the central government and the Medalla de la Ciudad awarded by Marbella town hall, among others.