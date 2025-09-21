Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Vanessa Rodrigo Jakubowski with her son at her home on the Costa del Sol. SUR
Community spirit

Charity announces fundraising events in Marbella to save the sight of 18-month-old child with rare eyelid condition

Through Our Eyes plans to bring the youngster from Canada, who has severe ptosis, to the Costa del Sol for groundbreaking surgery

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Sunday, 21 September 2025, 22:53

The Through Our Eyes NGO, the only charity dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by rare eyelid conditions, has announced two fundraising initiatives in Marbella to raise money to save the sight of an 18th-month baby from Canada.

Jay Singh has severe ptosis and without surgery very soon he will lose the sight in his right eye. The child will need to come to Malaga to receive groundbreaking treatment from the only expert surgeon in the world, Dr Ramón Medel. The operation plus expenses is expected to cost around 20,000 euros and the charity is hoping to bring Jay to Malaga in January.

The first of these events is ‘An evening of elegance for a cause’, which will take place on Saturday 25 October (7pm) at La Scala restaurant Marbella. Tickets cost 65 euros and reservations can be made by email to reservations@lascalamarbella.com.

The second event is a lunch with fashion show at La Sala in Puerto Banús on Wednesday 12 November. Details of this event will be made available shortly on the charity’s website www.throughoureyes.net

The new charity organisation operating in the UK, with a particular focus in Malaga, was founded by Vanessa Rodrigo Jakubowski, a resident of San Pedro Alcántara, whose son was treated by Dr Ramón Medel last year.

Jakubowski’s son was born with a rare eyelid condition called blepharofimosis, a condition that means the eyelids do not develop properly during pregnancy, which results in babies not being able to open their eyes fully.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Animal shelter in Malaga town issues urgent appeal to rehome 80 dogs
  2. 2 Man gored by bull at village fair in central Spain dies
  3. 3 Colourful pilgrimage signals arrival of Torremolinos fair this weekend
  4. 4 Population of Torremolinos heads towards 75,000 inhabitants with people of 121 different nationalities
  5. 5 Restaurante Playa Bella: half a century of culinary excellence and outstanding service
  6. 6 Chronic urticaria: how to live with hives and itching on a daily basis
  7. 7 Puente Romano hosts Reserve Cup debut in Europe with star-studded padel line-up
  8. 8 FC Barcelona takes on its toughest opponent
  9. 9 Stubbing out smoking
  10. 10 Malaga designer Rafael Urquizar steals the show in Spanish capital

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Charity announces fundraising events in Marbella to save the sight of 18-month-old child with rare eyelid condition

Charity announces fundraising events in Marbella to save the sight of 18-month-old child with rare eyelid condition