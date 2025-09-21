Charity announces fundraising events in Marbella to save the sight of 18-month-old child with rare eyelid condition

Vanessa Rodrigo Jakubowski with her son at her home on the Costa del Sol.

The Through Our Eyes NGO, the only charity dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by rare eyelid conditions, has announced two fundraising initiatives in Marbella to raise money to save the sight of an 18th-month baby from Canada.

Jay Singh has severe ptosis and without surgery very soon he will lose the sight in his right eye. The child will need to come to Malaga to receive groundbreaking treatment from the only expert surgeon in the world, Dr Ramón Medel. The operation plus expenses is expected to cost around 20,000 euros and the charity is hoping to bring Jay to Malaga in January.

The first of these events is ‘An evening of elegance for a cause’, which will take place on Saturday 25 October (7pm) at La Scala restaurant Marbella. Tickets cost 65 euros and reservations can be made by email to reservations@lascalamarbella.com.

The second event is a lunch with fashion show at La Sala in Puerto Banús on Wednesday 12 November. Details of this event will be made available shortly on the charity’s website www.throughoureyes.net

The new charity organisation operating in the UK, with a particular focus in Malaga, was founded by Vanessa Rodrigo Jakubowski, a resident of San Pedro Alcántara, whose son was treated by Dr Ramón Medel last year.

Jakubowski’s son was born with a rare eyelid condition called blepharofimosis, a condition that means the eyelids do not develop properly during pregnancy, which results in babies not being able to open their eyes fully.