Caricaturists to return to Marbella's seafront promenade after two-year ban

Marbella town hall has finally given in and caricaturists will once again be able to return to the town's seafront promenade. The last time they could carry out their profession in the public area was in 2023, which was when the town hall banned the activity. The publicity generated when the Spanish association of caricaturists (AEC), which denounced the ban a few weeks ago, seems to have had an impact on the town hall. Municipal authorities have reconsidered their position, which until now they justified on the grounds of security and overcrowding of spaces.

The town hall offered caricaturists three locations and the artists have finally accepted one of them - the promenade, which is "the ideal place in any coastal town".

Marbella's caricaturists have welcomed the decision, which comes "after two years of veto". When the town hall took the unfavourable decision back in 2023, some artists had been working in Marbella for more than a decade. Over the past two years, the caricaturists have tried to initiate a discussion and meet with authorities, but they claimed the delegation of public roads was always inflexible. However, the artists relied on "the understanding and support" of general director of culture Carmen Díaz, as well as that of the more than 600 people who, in just one week, signed the campaign.

'The response comes late, but we are satisfied that we have been able to reverse the situation in Marbella'

"The response comes late, but we are satisfied that we have been able to reverse the situation in Marbella," said AEC president Asier García Laburu, adding that other big tourist cities, such as Paris, Prague or Barcelona, have an established plan to regulate street artists. This is also the case in other towns such as Nerja and Mijas, where caricaturists have been able to work in the streets for some time. For example, Manuel Ruiz is celebrating four decades of working on the emblematic Balcón de Europa in Nerja. He is currently collaborating with the town hall and the AEC in the organisation of a conference and an exhibition, which will bring together more than 30 caricaturists. In Mijas, José Ramón Sosa has been drawing for 25 years.

The Marbella caricaturists will travel to Switzerland in September after being re-hired by Uefa

The permit granted by the town hall is for two months and is renewable. Artist Daniel Segarra 'Lorca' hopes to be able to complete the payment of the municipal fee for the occupation of the public road in the next few days in order to return to Marbella. He will only be able to do it for a few days, because he is expected in the Swiss town of Nyon on 1 September, where he has been hired by Uefa, alongside other Marbella artists.

He has previously worked for Uefa both in Nyon and in the VIP area of stadiums such as the Santiago Bernabéu and the San Siro (Milan) during Champions League football matches.

Daniel Segarra will travel to Switzerland with the satisfaction of knowing that a small space is still waiting for him on Marbella's seafront, where he can continue to make a living from his profession.