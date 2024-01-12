Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The cheque is handed over during the presentation in Puerto Banús on Tuesday. Alan Jones
Calendar girls strike a pose to raise funds for Costa del Sol charities
Female members of the ITS drama group produced a calendar which raised 4,000 euros for the Elena Gaite Foundation

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Friday, 12 January 2024, 13:04

After the success of the International Theatre Studio's (ITS) production of Calendar Girls at the El Paraiso Hotel last October, members of the group came up with a daring idea to raise money for local cancer charities.

Calendar Girls, based on the 2003 British comedy film directed by Nigel Cole, was performed to sell-out audiences in Estepona and demand for tickets was so high the company was forced to add an extra performance.

The female members of the theatre group decided to pose for an actual calendar, the proceeds of which have been donated to the Elena Gaite Foundation, which raises funds for different organisations and charities whose main purpose is to support relatives and patients with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The pictures were taken by the group's resident photographer Alan Jones and each month's page was sponsored by a local business to cover print and design costs.

ITS members raised 4,000 euros from the sale of the calendars during different fundraising events and performances over the festive season.

A cheque was presented to the charity at a ceremony held at La Sala in Puerto Banús on Tuesday evening. The event was attended by the ladies who posed for the calendar and John Frutos, founder of the Elena Gaite Foundation.

Representatives from the main charities that the foundation supports also attended, including Esther Ráez (Cudeca), Gemma Carr (Collective Calling) and Juan Carmona (AVOI).

Founded in 1975, the International Theatre Studio is the longest established English-speaking amateur dramatic group on the Costa del Sol. The company has more than 100 members.

