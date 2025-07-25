Building work completed on 73 flats for social housing in Nueva Andalucía

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 25 July 2025, 14:26 Compartir

Construction of the 73 new publicly funded housing units (VPP) in the Nueva Andalucía area of Marbella has been completed. Plans for the apartments were drawn up two years ago, and the successful applicants are now formalising the contracts so they can receive the keys and take possession of their property.

A total of 47 have been allocated to the youth housing system, plus two more for young people with reduced mobility. The remainder have been allocated under the general housing system. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between 140,000 and 200,000 euros plus IVA.

Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, said, "the town hall promises to keep facilitating accessible housing for its citizens". Similar projects are already in the works to help "residents have access to housing" - a problem faced by many Marbella citizens, particularly the youngest ones. Currently, 84 publicly funded housing units are being built in the Ensanche Sur region of San Pedro Alcántara. Plus the 172 rental units in the same area.

Marbella town hall and the Junta de Andalucía are working together to launch over a thousand rental units to help those who come to the city to work but are unable to find accommodation.