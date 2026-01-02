British fugitive arrested in Colombia for shooting several people in Marbella

EFE Friday, 2 January 2026, 16:55 | Updated 17:02h. Share

The Colombian authorities have arrested a British fugitive who has been wanted by Spain for alleged attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons since 2023.

Polemos Michael George was arrested at José María Córdova International Airport in the municipality of Ríonegro on Thursday, 1 January. He had been wanted for events that occurred in Marbella on 16 August, 2023, when he allegedly fired multiple shots at several people, including minors, "seriously endangering the lives of those who were at the scene".

Director of the Colombian, police General Wiliam Rincón, said George had been the subject of "an Interpol red notice".

Rincón highlighted that this arrest is the result of collaboration between the Spanish and the British authorities, which made locating and, eventually, arresting George in Colombia possible.