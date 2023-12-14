Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Alex Batty in an image released by Great Manchester Police at the time he was reported missing. GMP
British boy who disappeared six years ago during a holiday on the Costa del Sol is located in France
Alex Batty, now aged 17, was reported missing after failing to return to the UK from a holiday in Marbella with his mother and grandfather

Europa Press

Malaga

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 17:30

British authorities have announced that a boy who disappeared during a family holiday in Marbella on Spain's Costa del Sol in 2017 has been safely located. He was found by a motorist after supposedly escaping from a spiritual community in France, in the town of Revel, near Toulouse.

Alex Batty, now aged 17, disappeared while on holiday with his mother and grandfather. His grandmother and legal guardian told the BBC at the time that she suspected that the boy had been taken to Morocco, since his mother wanted to join a sect and take him out of school.

Batty finally reappeared this Wednesday in Revel, where he was spotted by a worried driver who took him to a police station, according to sources quoted by the British broadcaster. According to the teenager, he had been living in France for at least two years, although all of his movements during all the time that he has been missing have not been revealed.

The first physical examinations indicate that he is in good health and it has not been reported if he suffered any mistreatment.

