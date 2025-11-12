Marbella's Boho Club gets green light for major 47m-euro-plus expansion

Access to the Swedish forestry centre, where the project will be implemented, and where a sign advertising the hotel is displayed.

José Carlos García Marbella Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 14:29

Marbella's Boho Club, a boutique hotel located on the town's Golden Mile with 20 rooms, nine suites and nine bungalows, has been given permission from the town hall for a 25,000-square-metre extension which will allow it to grow to 250 rooms. Councillors approved the proposed urban transformation of interior reform (ATU-RI) during a meeting on Tuesday 11 November, after the public consultation period had ended.

Behind the project are CFS Marbella Hotel Property SL and CFS Residential Property SL, two companies owned by Boho Group AB, the new name of Quartiers Properties AB, a company which has been listed on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm since 2017.

The planned investment will range from 47.42 million to 86.68 million euros depending on the permitted buildable area, taking into account that 50 per cent of the buildable area is set to become public and shared areas (restaurants, corridors, spa and commercial space) and that the rooms will have an average area of 60 square metres.

The project is being carried out within the framework of the urban transformation project of the Swedish Forest Centre, with an area of 42,394.29 square metres.

Some 6,275 square metres of green areas will be preserved and a new roundabout will be built on the old N-340 road at the junction with Puerto Banús

The Scandinavian firm's project comes with two other positive decisions in the general interest: the preservation of 6,275 square metres of green areas in the Swedish forest centre and the construction of a new roundabout on the old N-340 road, at the junction with Puerto Banús, which aims to improve the flow of road traffic and decongest accesses to this area.

"Very important objectives"

"It is an action of great importance for the town that will create a new hotel space of the highest level, sustainable and fully integrated into its natural environment" thanks to a project that "meets very important objectives for this town hall, such as promoting a hotel that will have a much higher level, protecting our trees and green areas and making an intervention that will give agility to traffic in the area", summarised the councillor for urban planning, José Eduardo Díaz.

In order for the investment to materialise, the project must be approved, which is the next milestone to be met by Boho Group. Once this document is approved, the next step for the Swedish firm will be to apply for the building permit.