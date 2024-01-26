Benahavis arts society presents Australian impressionism art lecture The talk, which was inspired by Dorothea McKellar’s celebratory poem My Country, will be given by Caroline Holmes, who has lectured in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the USA and Japan

The Art Society Benahavis is to host the first of its lectures for 2024 on Tuesday 30 January at Hugo Investing in Marbella. Australia’s Impressionists - The Heidelberg School and the Zenith Landscape, which starts at 6pm, will be given by Caroline Holmes, who has lectured in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the USA and Japan.

Author of twelve books, Caroline is a consultant designer specialising in evoking historic, artistic and symbolic references. Inspired by the Australian landscape and the major art galleries in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Adelaide, Caroline has created a lecture that explores Australia’s extraordinary climatic contrasts, and which was inspired by Dorothea McKellar’s celebratory poem My Country.

The lecture will focus on the "glorious light" captured by the Heidelberg School - Australia’s own Impressionists - and the rediscovery of its indigenous art.

In 2008, Caroline presented a BBC Radio Four series called ‘A Sun Parched Country’ for which she researched and travelled around eastern Australia.

Tickets for the talk cost ten euros for members and 15 euros for guests.

