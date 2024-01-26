Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Australian impressionism art. SUR.
Benahavis arts society presents Australian impressionism art lecture

Benahavis arts society presents Australian impressionism art lecture

The talk, which was inspired by Dorothea McKellar’s celebratory poem My Country, will be given by Caroline Holmes, who has lectured in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the USA and Japan

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 26 January 2024, 13:23

Compartir

The Art Society Benahavis is to host the first of its lectures for 2024 on Tuesday 30 January at Hugo Investing in Marbella. Australia’s Impressionists - The Heidelberg School and the Zenith Landscape, which starts at 6pm, will be given by Caroline Holmes, who has lectured in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the USA and Japan.

Author of twelve books, Caroline is a consultant designer specialising in evoking historic, artistic and symbolic references. Inspired by the Australian landscape and the major art galleries in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Adelaide, Caroline has created a lecture that explores Australia’s extraordinary climatic contrasts, and which was inspired by Dorothea McKellar’s celebratory poem My Country.

The lecture will focus on the "glorious light" captured by the Heidelberg School - Australia’s own Impressionists - and the rediscovery of its indigenous art.

In 2008, Caroline presented a BBC Radio Four series called ‘A Sun Parched Country’ for which she researched and travelled around eastern Australia.

Tickets for the talk cost ten euros for members and 15 euros for guests.

www.theartssocietybenahavis.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Man arrested for killing his partner and hiding her body among reeds in Malaga stream bed
  2. 2 Costa towns unveil projects aimed at attracting more visitors
  3. 3 Andalucía aims to break even more tourism records in 2024
  4. 4 Junta working hard to secure direct flights with five priority long-haul destinations
  5. 5 Costa del Sol launches plan to bring back Spanish tourists
  6. 6 Government pledges to increase frequencies of local commuter trains along the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Spanish hunter claims wolves killed his dog in the middle of a hunt
  8. 8 Derelict Torremolinos hotel to become new concept in co-living for digital nomads

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad