Arrozante Marbella reopens its doors and kicks off the summer with new features

SUR Marbella Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 21:15 Compartir

With a completely remodeled terrace, ideal for enjoying the best Mediterranean experience in the heart of Puerto Banús, the Occidental Puerto Banús hotel is kicking off the summer with important new features. It is launching its "Las Noches de Arrozante" with dinners and live music every Friday and Saturday..

Last Thursday, the hotel held a reopening party for its Arrozante Marbella restaurant, attended by more than 150 guests, including guests, collaborators, strategic partners, the press, and institutions. During the evening, guests were able to enjoy some of the tapas that will make up the new menu, highlighting the gildas, shrimp salad, and fried fish.

Then it was time to try the rice dishes, the main attraction of this celebration, which were prepared live by chef Eloy Ridao, accompanied by Edu Torres, a fifth-generation member of the Molino Roca family, who specializes in rice farming and marketing.

Guests were able to taste what, in the words of Edu Torres himself, is "the most expensive rice in Spain," composed of king crab, red shrimp, and caviar, and the ribeye rice from Cazurra beef, a native breed of meat from northern Spain, farmed extensively and traditionally. The meat is also aged in a unique process, incorporating mycology into the mix, just like cheese or wine, to act on lipids and elevate the meat's flavor and texture to the highest level. Attendees enjoyed a unique evening, featuring quality, high-quality products, thanks to the collaboration of Mazzocco Gourmet. For the marriage of flavours, the hotel entrusted the Ramón Bilbao winery with its new white, rosé, and Garnacha wines, which will be paired with 20 varieties of rice dishes and fideuá from the Arrozante Marbella menu throughout the season.

In addition to debuting its completely renovated terrace, Arrozante Marbella is extending its usual lunch hours - Wednesday through Sunday - to Friday and Saturday nights. With the mission of dispelling the myth that rice is not eaten at night, the "Arrozante Nights" will offer dinners with live music in an unbeatable atmosphere, where both guests and non-hotel guests can enjoy an exquisite selection of paellas and signature rice dishes, as well as the best tapas, fish, seafood, and meat dishes in Puerto Banús.

The Arrozante Marbella restaurant is run by Carlos Otaola, one of the country's most renowned rice masters, whose restaurant has received multiple national and international awards. This culinary experience is complemented by exceptionally high-quality ingredients: Dynamite rice, grown exclusively in the Valencian Albufera region and awarded the "Golden Spike" award. Arrozante, the original gastronomic concept of signature rice dishes and paellas created by the Barceló Hotel Group, is present in twelve establishments of the hotel chain both in Andalucía - specifically, in the provinces of Almería, Cadiz, Granada, Huelva, Malaga and Seville - and in other regions of Spain such as Madrid, Murcia, and the island of Tenerife.

As an added value, Occidental Puerto Banús offers two hours of free parking for restaurant guests, and also offers its visitors a day pass to enjoy the hotel pool, either in the morning or afternoon.