Man arrested for setting four rubbish containers and a motorbike alight in Marbella

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 15:31

A man has been arrested in San Pedro Alcántara for allegedly setting four rubbish containers on fire, as well as a motorbike.

Witness statements led to Local Police tracking down the suspect, who, SUR can confirm, was found to be in possession of two lighters.

Neighbours raised the alarm about 8pm on 22 April after plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the Nueva Alcántara housing estate. According to the first alerters, two rubbish containers were completely ablaze, although no one was injured.

The fire then spread to two other nearby receptacles and a parked motorbike, with firefighters eventually extinguishing the blaze. Police searched the area for the suspect, with witnesses helping to give officers a description of the man and the direction he was last seen fleeing.

Police then spotted the man, who according to sources, had a history of similar incidents. Officers asked him if he was involved in burning the containers, to which the suspect laughed, sources said. Police then searched him and found two lighters, and arrested him.