Protesters outside Marbella bullring. SUR
Animal welfare

Anti-bullfighting protesters in Marbella demand end to 'outdated and violent spectacle'

Animal rights campaigners gathered outside the town's bullring at the weekend during a peaceful protest calling for an immediate end to something that “has no place in a modern society”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 11:52

Supporters of the animal rights group, Animals in Marbella Sanctuary (AIM Sanctuary), alongside members of Pacma (Spain’s leading animal welfare political party), gathered outside Marbella bullring at the weekend during a peaceful protest calling for an immediate end to bullfighting. The demonstration aimed to raise awareness and called for an end to this “outdated and violent spectacle”. Both Spanish and foreign protesters took part in the demonstration, demanding respect and protection for all animals, claiming that bullfighting “has no place in a modern society”.

Organisers said the protest was part of a broader campaign to end what many consider to be an outdated tradition that "violates basic principles of animal welfare and ethical treatment".

“Our petition to ban bullfighting permanently has already garnered over 52,000 signatures on Change.org, reflecting the growing opposition among Spaniards and the international community to this cruel practice. This is not just a protest - it’s a movement. Together, we are proving that compassion is stronger than tradition. We will keep calling on the authorities to consider becoming a beacon of progress and compassion by putting a stop to it for good,” Deborah Charles, secretary of AIM Sanctuary, told SUR in English.

