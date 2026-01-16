Marbella mayor considers it hasty to remove Julio Iglesias's name from avenue in Puerto Banús

The mayor of Marbella and the regional minister for social inclusion, youth, families and equality talking to the press.

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 16 January 2026, 13:36 Share

Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz considers it hasty to withdraw the various public recognitions that artist Julio Iglesias has, before the investigation into his reported involvement in various crimes of sexual assault and human-trafficking has drawn conclusions.

Two women have presented complaints against the singer to the public prosecution, with the support of international organisation Women's Link Worldwide.

"We are prudent and, on such occasions, we have to be absolutely respectful of the complainants, but also of those who are under the spotlight," Muñoz said. Speaking on behalf of the town hall, the mayor said that they "are going to wait to see what happens with the judicial investigation".

'I am one of those people who believe that we must investigate to find out the truth'

Muñoz made this announcement in response to journalists, after Izquierda Unida requested that the avenue named after Julio Iglesias in Puerto Banús have its name changed. "The speed with which some parties are quick to take away recognitions or to sentence someone, where there is still no court ruling, where there has been no investigation and where the interested party has not even been heard, and how slowly they act in other things is surprising," the mayor said.

Regional minister for social inclusion, youth, families and equality Loles López, who accompanied the mayor during her statements, is also in favour of waiting. "I am one of those people who believe that we must investigate to find out the truth," she said.

Recognition in August 2002

In August 2002, Marbella town hall, headed by former mayor Julián Muñoz, approved the naming of the avenue that runs parallel to the emblematic marina after Julio Iglesias. The inauguration took place a few days later, on 16 August, in the presence of the artist.

"I am very grateful to have the only street in my country in a land where my family and I are very happy," the singer said, a few days before his performance in Marbella. At the time, he was spending the summer at his residence in Ojén.