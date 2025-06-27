Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Photo of the traffic on the A-7, at Calahonda. Tráfico
112 incident

Accident on the A-7 causes one injury and ten kilometres of tailbacks between Marbella and Mijas

A 44-year-old man is taken to Hospital Costa del Sol after getting trapped in a collision between two vehicles

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

Friday, 27 June 2025, 11:25

An accident between two vehicles early on Friday morning left one person injured and caused at least ten kilometres of a traffic jam on the A-7 motorway between Marbella and Mijas.

The incident occurred around 7am at kilometre 1032, near the area of Las Chapas. A 44-year-old man, who got trapped as a result of the accident, was recovered by firefighters and taken to Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella.

Besides the firefighters, Local Police and Guardia Civil officers, as well as paramedics, were mobilised to the scene.

According to information from the traffic management centre, the incident caused a ten-kilometre traffic jam after 8am.

