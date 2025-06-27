Accident on the A-7 causes one injury and ten kilometres of tailbacks between Marbella and Mijas

Photo of the traffic on the A-7, at Calahonda.

Rossel Aparicio Málaga Friday, 27 June 2025, 11:25 Compartir

An accident between two vehicles early on Friday morning left one person injured and caused at least ten kilometres of a traffic jam on the A-7 motorway between Marbella and Mijas.

The incident occurred around 7am at kilometre 1032, near the area of Las Chapas. A 44-year-old man, who got trapped as a result of the accident, was recovered by firefighters and taken to Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella.

Besides the firefighters, Local Police and Guardia Civil officers, as well as paramedics, were mobilised to the scene.

According to information from the traffic management centre, the incident caused a ten-kilometre traffic jam after 8am.