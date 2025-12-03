Police search for unknown shooter in Marbella

The National Police are investigating a confrontation that ended with a shooting outside a bar located in the Las Albarizas area in Marbella on Tuesday, 2 December. According to the provincial police, there have been no injuries.

The emergency services were alerted to a fight taking place at the crossing of Calle José Iturbi with Calle Alfredo Palma. According to sources, three shots were fired by an individual in a car around 1pm. He then fled the scene.

The Local and the National Police were mobilised to the scene. The investigation remains open as the police try to clarify what happened and identify the suspects.