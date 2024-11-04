Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Age Concern will visit the Christmas lights in Malaga in December. Salvador Salas
Age Concern on the Costa gets in Christmas spirit with series of winter activities
Community spirit

Among the activities the Marbella branch of the charity has organised is a coach trip to Cordoba to visit the chocolate nativity scene, and its traditional Christmas lunch in San Pedro

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Monday, 4 November 2024, 14:57

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro has announced a series of winter activities that will take place throughout November and December. The first of these is a trip to the G-Wine tavern in Nueva Alcántara, San Pedro, on 13 November for wine tasting and tapas, followed by a fun quiz. Tickets cost 30 euros, five euros of which will go to Age Concern. Reservations can be made via the email address lunches@ageconcernmarbella.com

On Tuesday 19 November, the association has organised a trip to Cordoba to visit the largest chocolate nativity scene in the world. The cost of the trip is 30 euros; while on Wednesday 4 December, a coach trip has been organised to see the Christmas lights show in Malaga. The coach, which costs 20 euros, will leave San Pedro Alcántara at 4pm and will return at 10pm. Reservations for both coach trips can be made at events@ageconcernmarbella.com

Finally, the charity will host its traditional Christmas lunch at Hogans Stand in San Pedro on Thursday 12 December. The price is still to be confirmed, but reservations can be made on the charity’s Facebook page.

For further information about all activities, see www.ageconcernmarbella.com

